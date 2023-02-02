Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $10.05 Million Stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 261,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,602 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Capri worth $10,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 16.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Capri by 99.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in Capri by 49.5% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 624.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

CPRI traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,716. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $72.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.23.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.24. Capri had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Capri announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 14.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Capri in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Capri from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Capri from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.88.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

