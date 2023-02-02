Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 8,067 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 228,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,067 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $9,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 13.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,962,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,566,000 after purchasing an additional 258,490 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 99.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 32,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 11.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 7.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Price Performance

Shares of PCH stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.26. 17,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,995. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.16. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12-month low of $39.10 and a 12-month high of $58.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

PotlatchDeltic Cuts Dividend

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $253.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.91 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 25.09%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is 37.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PCH. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

Further Reading

