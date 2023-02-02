Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 211 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $9,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOC. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 406.7% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded down $6.46 on Thursday, hitting $436.13. 120,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,392,449. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $367.00 and a 52 week high of $556.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $508.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $497.63. The company has a market cap of $66.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 21.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $508.75.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.