Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 13,571 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 448,516 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,571 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $10,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.11. 89,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,256. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.03. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $37.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

In related news, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 8,782 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $283,746.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,348.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 99,700 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $3,403,758.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,107,215.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 8,782 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $283,746.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,348.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 220,519 shares of company stock valued at $7,696,788 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BTIG Research cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $29.50 to $39.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.36.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

