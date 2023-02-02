Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by ($0.95), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 84.93% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.23 EPS.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

MUSA traded down $18.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $252.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,797. Murphy USA has a twelve month low of $164.30 and a twelve month high of $323.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Murphy USA

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUSA. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 110.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Murphy USA Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MUSA shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Murphy USA in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Murphy USA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stephens increased their price objective on Murphy USA from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.60.

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

Featured Stories

