MovieBloc (MBL) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.29 Million

MovieBloc (MBL) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 1st. One MovieBloc token can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MovieBloc has a market cap of $50.62 million and approximately $12.29 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MovieBloc has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc launched on December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,578,706,221 tokens. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc. The official website for MovieBloc is www.moviebloc.com.

MovieBloc Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem.”

