Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Curi Wealth Management LLC

Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.4 %

In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,500,126. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $24,232,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,112,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,819,891.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,500,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 317,143 shares of company stock worth $30,730,910 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MS stock opened at $98.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.36. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.49%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Further Reading

