Morgan Stanley Cuts T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target to $102.00

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $102.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of TROW stock opened at $120.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.62 and a 200-day moving average of $116.25. T. Rowe Price Group has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $157.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 24.01%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 562,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,450,000 after acquiring an additional 64,133 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 84,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,307,000 after acquiring an additional 28,615 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at $625,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 74,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,308,000 after acquiring an additional 13,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

