Morgan Stanley Boosts Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Price Target to $34.00

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MBLY. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.44.

MBLY opened at $41.06 on Monday. Mobileye Global has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $41.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.25.

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.30 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mobileye Global will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

