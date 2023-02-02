Moors & Cabot Inc. Trims Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 219.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 44,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after buying an additional 30,853 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 7.6% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the third quarter worth $809,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the second quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 68.1% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 17,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter. 73.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LECO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lincoln Electric to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.75.

Insider Activity

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

In other news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 11,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total transaction of $1,692,940.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,378,525.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 11,278 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total transaction of $1,692,940.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,378,525.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 5,991 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.10, for a total value of $899,249.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,843 shares in the company, valued at $5,530,134.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,989,248. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LECO opened at $169.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.70. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $118.17 and a one year high of $170.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.66 and its 200-day moving average is $141.83.

Lincoln Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.