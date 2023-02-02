Moors & Cabot Inc. Trims Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 219.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 44,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after buying an additional 30,853 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 7.6% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the third quarter worth $809,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the second quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 68.1% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 17,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter. 73.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LECO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lincoln Electric to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.75.
Lincoln Electric Price Performance
Shares of LECO opened at $169.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.70. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $118.17 and a one year high of $170.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.66 and its 200-day moving average is $141.83.
Lincoln Electric Profile
Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.
