Moors & Cabot Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 18,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. First National Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 15,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $22.08 on Thursday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $24.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.50 and a 200 day moving average of $19.25.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

