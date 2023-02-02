Moors & Cabot Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Block during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Block during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Block during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Block during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SQ. Citigroup lowered their price target on Block from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Block from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Block from $100.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Block from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Block from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.08.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $1,817,217.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,959,641.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $174,584.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $1,817,217.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 422,615 shares in the company, valued at $24,959,641.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 283,717 shares of company stock valued at $18,883,181. Corporate insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $83.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $149.00. The company has a market capitalization of $50.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 69.70 and a beta of 2.33.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. Analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

