Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 303 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,093,000 after acquiring an additional 509,404 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,451,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,930,000 after acquiring an additional 577,014 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,368,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,015,000 after acquiring an additional 259,680 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,508,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,919,000 after acquiring an additional 53,476 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,435,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,933,000 after acquiring an additional 45,536 shares during the period. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Evergy to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

Evergy Stock Performance

Shares of EVRG opened at $62.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.40. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $54.12 and a one year high of $73.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.48.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 14.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Evergy’s payout ratio is 70.81%.

About Evergy

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.