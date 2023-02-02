Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Stock Position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 32.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 241,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after buying an additional 59,722 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 19,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 181,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,503 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN:NBH opened at $11.30 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $14.53.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0503 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%.

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

