Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $629,000 Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 5.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 34,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 67.7% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 14,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 45.8% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 74,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 23,420 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 51.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $77,930.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,905.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

XEL opened at $69.61 on Thursday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.89 and a fifty-two week high of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.83. The company has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.41.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were paid a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XEL shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

