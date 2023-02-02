Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,070,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,106,000 after purchasing an additional 287,933 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 134.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 7,777.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 413,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,924,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 647,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,488,000 after buying an additional 232,695 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.11.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:BAM opened at $32.51 on Thursday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.76 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.57.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $9,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,797,000 shares in the company, valued at $65,251,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

Featured Articles

