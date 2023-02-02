Moors & Cabot Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 155.0% during the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 136.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 43.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ DVY opened at $126.09 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.76 and its 200 day moving average is $119.95. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.59 and a fifty-two week high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.