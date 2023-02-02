Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 3,804 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 217.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,556 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 190.8% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,316 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 186.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,658 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 21,890 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 408.4% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 11,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 275.9% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 68,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $11,157,000 after acquiring an additional 49,998 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $159.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.66 and a 200-day moving average of $164.06. The company has a market cap of $47.98 billion, a PE ratio of -323.75, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $213.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $217.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,125,027.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares in the company, valued at $84,145,864.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,125,027.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares in the company, valued at $84,145,864.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total transaction of $344,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,716 shares in the company, valued at $13,916,245.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 262,580 shares of company stock worth $42,294,778. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

