Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Stock Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in APA by 375.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in APA by 205.7% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in APA during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 657.1% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of APA during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APA shares. Morgan Stanley cut APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut APA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on APA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on APA from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on APA from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.29.

APA Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of APA stock opened at $43.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 3.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $51.95.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. APA had a return on equity of 325.67% and a net margin of 33.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.55%.

APA Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.