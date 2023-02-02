MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Now Covered by Bryan, Garnier & Co

Research analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 80.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Price Performance

MLTX stock opened at $12.21 on Thursday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $15.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLTX. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

