Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 62.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Moody’s updated its FY23 guidance to $9.00-9.50 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $9.00-$9.50 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $323.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $296.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.45, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.26. Moody’s has a one year low of $230.16 and a one year high of $354.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.80.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCO. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Moody’s by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Moody’s by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Moody’s by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Moody’s by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.
Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.
