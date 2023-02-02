Mizuho Boosts HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $279.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $265.00 to $279.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $249.00 to $239.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $217.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $264.55.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $261.46 on Monday. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $164.47 and a 52-week high of $279.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $245.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.22. The firm has a market cap of $73.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,902,924.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.11, for a total value of $1,028,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,353,801.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,902,924.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,224 shares of company stock worth $10,655,904 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.9% during the third quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 12.8% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.