Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.74

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.74 and traded as high as C$0.85. Mirasol Resources shares last traded at C$0.85, with a volume of 3,700 shares changing hands.

Mirasol Resources Trading Down 3.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$48.48 million and a PE ratio of -8.42. The company has a quick ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Mirasol Resources

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship projects include the Sobek Cu project, which covers an area of 11,120 hectares located in northern Chile; and the Inca Gold that covers an area of 16,300 hectares located on the Paleocene belt of Chile.

