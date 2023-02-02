Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Sets New 52-Week High at $73.57

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $73.57 and last traded at $72.65, with a volume of 201532 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet cut Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Minerals Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Minerals Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 4.62%.

In other Minerals Technologies news, SVP Brett Argirakis sold 927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $55,647.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,110.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $1,050,023.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,242,427.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brett Argirakis sold 927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $55,647.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,694 shares in the company, valued at $942,110.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Minerals Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 5,442 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 10,965 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

Featured Stories

