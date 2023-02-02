Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Shares Down 3.7%

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.63 and last traded at $0.64. 44,132 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 58,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.
Milestone Scientific Trading Down 3.7 %
The company has a market capitalization of $44.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.25.
Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 83.47% and a negative return on equity of 57.29%. The company had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling at Milestone Scientific
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Milestone Scientific
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLSS. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Milestone Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Milestone Scientific in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Milestone Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Milestone Scientific by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,585 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 15,103 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Milestone Scientific by 599.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 156,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 134,073 shares in the last quarter. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Milestone Scientific Company Profile
Milestone Scientific Inc designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent and STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System that are used for all dental procedures that require local anesthetic.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Milestone Scientific (MLSS)
- Bed Bath & Beyond Is Circling the Drain
- Allegro Microsystems Is A Well-Positioned Semiconductor Stock
- Scotts Miracle-Gro Hits Bottom, Reversal In Play
- Altria is a Great Recession Stock, Long-Term Outlook Uncertain
- Novavax Shares Jumped in January While Others Slipped
Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.