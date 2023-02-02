Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Shares Down 3.7%

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.63 and last traded at $0.64. 44,132 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 58,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

Milestone Scientific Trading Down 3.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $44.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.25.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 83.47% and a negative return on equity of 57.29%. The company had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter.

In other Milestone Scientific news, Director Neal I. Goldman acquired 54,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.63 per share, for a total transaction of $34,522.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,332,475 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $839,459.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie Bernhard sold 79,268 shares of Milestone Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total transaction of $39,634.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,268 shares of the company's stock, valued at $39,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLSS. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Milestone Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Milestone Scientific in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Milestone Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Milestone Scientific by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,585 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 15,103 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Milestone Scientific by 599.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 156,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 134,073 shares in the last quarter. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Milestone Scientific Inc designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent and STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System that are used for all dental procedures that require local anesthetic.

