Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Trading Down 0.2%

Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 490.32 ($6.06) and last traded at GBX 494 ($6.10). Approximately 4,306 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 88,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 495 ($6.11).

Midwich Group Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of £439.07 million and a PE ratio of 2,905.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 452.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 486.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.03.

About Midwich Group

(Get Rating)

Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of audio visual (AV) solutions to the trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and North America. Its products support various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, broadcast, audio, video, and digital signage, as well as lighting and unified communications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Midwich Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwich Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.