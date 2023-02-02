Midas Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,439.66 (MIDAS)

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 27.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Midas has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $1,439.66 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Midas has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. One Midas token can currently be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00003125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Midas alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $99.41 or 0.00416037 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000113 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,978.05 or 0.29202746 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.90 or 0.00556179 BTC.

Midas Token Profile

Midas (MIDAS) is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. Midas’ official website is midas.investments. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Midas is blog.midas.investments. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Midas

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 0.53634555 USD and is up 35.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $360.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Midas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Midas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Midas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Midas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.