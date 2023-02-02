Midas (MIDAS) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.08 Million

Midas (MIDAS) traded 30% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 2nd. Midas has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and $159.12 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Midas token can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001735 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Midas has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $97.46 or 0.00409049 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000113 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,840.73 or 0.28712253 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.91 or 0.00557856 BTC.

About Midas

Midas is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Midas is midas.investments. The official message board for Midas is blog.midas.investments. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Midas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 0.53634555 USD and is up 35.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $360.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Midas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Midas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

