Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.96-$8.36 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.20. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $2.14-$2.30 EPS.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of MAA stock traded up $1.72 on Wednesday, hitting $168.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,241,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,130. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.37 and its 200-day moving average is $162.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.75. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $141.13 and a 52-week high of $217.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research analysts recently commented on MAA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $182.85.

In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $135,849.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,830.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $135,849.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,826 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,830.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $150,003.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,176,642.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,383 shares of company stock valued at $528,613. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 33.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Featured Articles

