Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.88-9.28 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20. Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.96-$8.36 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $189.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Capital One Financial reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $182.85.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

NYSE MAA traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,241,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,130. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.52 and its 200 day moving average is $162.76. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $141.13 and a twelve month high of $217.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.75.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.32%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 242 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $37,231.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,299.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $149,211.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 835 shares in the company, valued at $135,278.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $37,231.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,883 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,299.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,383 shares of company stock valued at $528,613. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mid-America Apartment Communities

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 33.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

