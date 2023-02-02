Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.37

Shares of Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37, with a volume of 503 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.
Microbix Biosystems Stock Down 1.4 %
The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 7.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.73 million and a PE ratio of 18.25.
Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Microbix Biosystems Inc. will post 0.0404762 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Microbix Biosystems Company Profile
Microbix Biosystems Inc, a life science company, develops and commercializes proprietary biological and technological solutions for human health and wellbeing in North America, Europe, and internationally. It manufactures a range of critical biological materials for the diagnostics industry, notably test ingredients for immunoassays and quality assessment and proficiency testing controls (QAPs) that support sample collection devices.
