Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.37

Shares of Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37, with a volume of 503 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Microbix Biosystems Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 7.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.73 million and a PE ratio of 18.25.

Get Microbix Biosystems alerts:

Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Microbix Biosystems Inc. will post 0.0404762 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microbix Biosystems Company Profile

Microbix Biosystems Inc, a life science company, develops and commercializes proprietary biological and technological solutions for human health and wellbeing in North America, Europe, and internationally. It manufactures a range of critical biological materials for the diagnostics industry, notably test ingredients for immunoassays and quality assessment and proficiency testing controls (QAPs) that support sample collection devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microbix Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microbix Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.