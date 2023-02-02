MetisDAO (METIS) Trading 30.1% Higher This Week

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $162.14 million and $10.44 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 30.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for about $36.60 or 0.00153245 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00010177 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00047801 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00028995 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000208 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00018931 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004184 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.59 or 0.00220170 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000119 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002768 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,429,703 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,429,702.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 33.96213586 USD and is up 0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $7,566,101.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.