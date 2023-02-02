Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Down 13.8% This Week

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 1st. In the last week, Meter Governance has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $43.80 million and approximately $586,702.44 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for $2.60 or 0.00010812 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004163 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000981 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000149 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 43,795,876 coins and its circulating supply is 16,875,257 coins. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, "Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 43,789,879 with 16,865,146 in circulation. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/."

