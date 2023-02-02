Metawar Hits 1-Day Volume of $4.62 (METAWAR)

Metawar (METAWAR) traded 25.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Metawar token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Metawar has a total market capitalization of $120.30 million and $4.62 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Metawar has traded 23.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $96.76 or 0.00407396 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000113 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,792.82 or 0.28599300 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.12 or 0.00526783 BTC.

About Metawar

Metawar’s genesis date was January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. Metawar’s official website is metawar.finance. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metawar

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00077372 USD and is up 13.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $91.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metawar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metawar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metawar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

