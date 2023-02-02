Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on META. Edward Jones lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.00.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $153.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $328.00.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total value of $31,369.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,637.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $1,338,429.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,360,702.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,322 shares of company stock worth $4,513,315 in the last three months. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 364.1% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 35,514 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 27,861 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in Meta Platforms by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,572,942 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $414,886,000 after purchasing an additional 427,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,496,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

