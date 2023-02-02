Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Raised to $190.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on META. Barclays decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Meta Platforms to $130.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $222.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $114.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.79.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:META opened at $153.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.21 and a 200-day moving average of $137.64. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $328.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total transaction of $31,369.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,637.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 6,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $687,490.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,434.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total transaction of $31,369.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,637.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,322 shares of company stock worth $4,513,315 in the last 90 days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 364.1% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 35,514 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,727,000 after buying an additional 27,861 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,572,942 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $414,886,000 after purchasing an additional 427,786 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,496,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

