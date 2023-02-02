Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Given New $255.00 Price Target at SVB Securities

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at SVB Securities from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the social networking company’s stock. SVB Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.05% from the stock’s current price.

META has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $158.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC cut their target price on Meta Platforms to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $145.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.64.

Shares of META traded up $35.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $188.82. 57,381,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,081,250. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $248.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.64.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 24.41%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $48,358.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,371.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $48,358.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,371.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $162,548.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,089.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,322 shares of company stock valued at $4,513,315. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of META. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $842,081,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $708,348,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $495,869,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $401,963,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $323,192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

