Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 155,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $472,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 280,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,076,000 after purchasing an additional 51,366 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NiSource by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 101,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in NiSource by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,758,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,857,000 after buying an additional 57,500 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $27.86 on Thursday. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $32.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.54 and a 200-day moving average of $27.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

NiSource Increases Dividend

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). NiSource had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. NiSource’s payout ratio is presently 61.04%.

NI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NiSource to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on NiSource in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on NiSource to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.86.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

