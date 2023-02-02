Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,880 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 95,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 24,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in National Instruments by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Instruments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NATI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on National Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded National Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on National Instruments from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

National Instruments Trading Up 0.9 %

National Instruments Announces Dividend

National Instruments stock opened at $54.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.29. National Instruments Co. has a 52 week low of $29.81 and a 52 week high of $55.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 51.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Instruments

In other National Instruments news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $65,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,355,923.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $233,486 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About National Instruments

(Get Rating)

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.