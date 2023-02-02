Meridian Management Co. Raises Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Meridian Management Co. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman makes up about 1.5% of Meridian Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 5.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,562,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,140,714,000 after acquiring an additional 339,889 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,304,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $624,481,000 after acquiring an additional 15,545 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 78.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,290,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $617,802,000 after purchasing an additional 567,520 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 932,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $446,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 884,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $423,067,000 after acquiring an additional 85,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $508.75.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NOC stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $443.42. 411,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,082. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $67.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $508.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $497.63. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $367.00 and a 1 year high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 21.89 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Further Reading

