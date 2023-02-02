Meridian Management Co. Raises Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Meridian Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises about 1.3% of Meridian Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $373,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500,654.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500,654.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total transaction of $1,002,793.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,471,925.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,084 shares of company stock valued at $45,732,048. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BlackRock Trading Up 1.9 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $738.80.

Shares of BLK traded up $14.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $776.99. The stock had a trading volume of 358,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,978. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $824.87. The firm has a market cap of $116.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $726.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $678.95.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.43%. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.50%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Further Reading

