Meridian Management Co. Purchases New Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Meridian Management Co. acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,000. Meridian Management Co. owned about 0.08% of Scotts Miracle-Gro at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,159,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $511,495,000 after buying an additional 14,104 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,546,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $436,095,000 after purchasing an additional 42,423 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 26.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,661,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,220,000 after purchasing an additional 347,852 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,199,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,750,000 after buying an additional 18,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,197,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,566,000 after buying an additional 32,184 shares during the period. 68.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $3,038,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,907,669.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $42,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,385 shares in the company, valued at $648,261.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $3,038,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,907,669.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 195,842 shares of company stock valued at $11,174,189. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $56.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.14.

SMG traded up $3.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.09. The stock had a trading volume of 546,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,370. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.06. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $145.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.48 and a 200-day moving average of $59.47.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $526.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.44 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 38.78% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.88) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -33.25%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

(Get Rating)

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.