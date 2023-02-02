Meridian Management Co. Buys 183 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Meridian Management Co. lifted its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Align Technology by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,946,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,592,819,000 after acquiring an additional 75,255 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Align Technology by 4.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,623,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $620,894,000 after acquiring an additional 113,277 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 5.8% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $591,802,000 after acquiring an additional 137,872 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 3.6% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,988,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $411,743,000 after acquiring an additional 69,117 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Align Technology by 72.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 918,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $217,455,000 after acquiring an additional 384,494 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALGN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $255.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $265.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.78.

Align Technology Price Performance

About Align Technology

NASDAQ:ALGN traded up $76.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $358.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,215,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,746. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.05 and a fifty-two week high of $552.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $216.66 and its 200-day moving average is $228.88. The firm has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.24, a P/E/G ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.62.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Featured Stories

