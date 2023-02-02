Meridian Management Co. Acquires 2,016 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Meridian Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 5.8% of Meridian Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $3.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $226.55. 234,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,194. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $243.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.82.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

