Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.32-0.42 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $245-260 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $267.32 million. Mercury Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.90-$2.08 EPS.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRCY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Mercury Systems from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Mercury Systems from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Mercury Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.29.
Mercury Systems Price Performance
MRCY traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.79. The company had a trading volume of 274,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,878. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.54. Mercury Systems has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $72.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Institutional Trading of Mercury Systems
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRCY. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Mercury Systems in the first quarter valued at about $230,973,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 218.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 720,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,425,000 after acquiring an additional 493,801 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 16.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,287,000 after purchasing an additional 382,507 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 7.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,188,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,020,000 after purchasing an additional 159,068 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 32.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 552,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,630,000 after purchasing an additional 136,778 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Mercury Systems
Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mercury Systems (MRCY)
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
- Harley-Davidson Inc. Stock, Is It Time To Buy?
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
- Apple’s Earnings, Expectations and Surprises
Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.