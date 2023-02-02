Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.32-0.42 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $245-260 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $267.32 million. Mercury Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.90-$2.08 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRCY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Mercury Systems from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Mercury Systems from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Mercury Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.29.

Mercury Systems Price Performance

MRCY traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.79. The company had a trading volume of 274,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,878. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.54. Mercury Systems has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $72.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Institutional Trading of Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Mercury Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $227.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Mercury Systems will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRCY. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Mercury Systems in the first quarter valued at about $230,973,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 218.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 720,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,425,000 after acquiring an additional 493,801 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 16.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,287,000 after purchasing an additional 382,507 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 7.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,188,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,020,000 after purchasing an additional 159,068 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 32.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 552,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,630,000 after purchasing an additional 136,778 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

See Also

