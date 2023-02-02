Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.32-$0.42 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $245.00 million-$260.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $266.61 million. Mercury Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.90-$2.08 EPS.
MRCY has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Mercury Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Mercury Systems from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Mercury Systems from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.29.
Shares of MRCY traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.86. 299,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,023. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Mercury Systems has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $72.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.54.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems during the first quarter valued at $230,973,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 218.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 720,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,425,000 after purchasing an additional 493,801 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 16.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,287,000 after acquiring an additional 382,507 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 7.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,188,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,020,000 after acquiring an additional 159,068 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 32.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 552,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,630,000 after acquiring an additional 136,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.
Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.
