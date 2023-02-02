Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) Downgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Merck KGaA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Merck KGaA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Merck KGaA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.00.

Merck KGaA Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MKGAY opened at $38.36 on Thursday. Merck KGaA has a twelve month low of $32.53 and a twelve month high of $42.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.36.

Merck KGaA Company Profile

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

