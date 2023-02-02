Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.80 to $6.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $57.2 billion to $58.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $58.31 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.80-$6.95 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on MRK. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $114.94.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 1.3 %

MRK opened at $105.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.01 and its 200 day moving average is $98.21. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $115.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,555. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,555. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $23,173,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 700,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,091,392.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 568,963 shares of company stock valued at $58,033,827 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Merck & Co., Inc.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,079,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,037,000 after buying an additional 1,077,042 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,760,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,584 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915,334 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 256.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,882,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,581,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,341,000 after purchasing an additional 70,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

