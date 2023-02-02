Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) is White Pine Capital LLC’s 10th Largest Position

White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.5% of White Pine Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,555. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $23,173,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 700,653 shares in the company, valued at $69,091,392.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 568,963 shares of company stock valued at $58,033,827 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 1.3 %

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.94.

NYSE:MRK traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,615,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,396,955. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.01 and a 200-day moving average of $98.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.88 and a 52-week high of $115.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.59%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.