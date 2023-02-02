MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,928 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $75,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,783,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,787,246,000 after purchasing an additional 357,308 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,195,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,568,000 after purchasing an additional 192,608 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 368,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 361,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,100,000 after acquiring an additional 11,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 307,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,673,000 after acquiring an additional 112,170 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,130.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,291.50.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,214.29 on Thursday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $600.68 and a 12-month high of $1,275.82. The company has a market cap of $61.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.13 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $949.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $912.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.25. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

